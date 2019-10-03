2 arrested after 25 pounds of marijuana found in vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky couple are facing drug trafficking charges after 25 pounds of marijuana and other drug-related items were found in their vehicle.
During an undercover investigation, detectives arranged for the delivery of a large amount of drugs to the Marshall County area.
A vehicle driven by Joshua A. Grisso, was stopped approaching the Marshall County line. Jamie A. Atwood was a passenger.
More than 25 pounds of marijuana, more than 1 pound of methamphetamine, and more than 50 individual marijuana wax containers and other drug-related items were found.
Grisso, 37, of Campbellsville faces drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Atwood, 27, of Campbellsville, faces trafficking and drug possession charges.
Both were booked into the McCracken County Jail.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and the DEA.
