2-year-old child shot in abdomen in Sedalia, Ky.

SEDALIA, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a child was shot in the abdomen.
KSP Post 1 received a 911 call on Tuesday, Oct. 1 around 6:55 p.m. about a two year old that received a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the abdomen on Highway 94.
Troopers responded with Mayfield EMS and the child was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s hospital.
According to KSP, the father of the child said the child was unsupervised in a room with a loaded gun and the gun discharged by unknown means.
They say the child had “non-life-threatening” injuries, is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
