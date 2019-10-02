2 men facing burglary charges in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection to a burglary in McCracken County.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Sept. 30 about two men who entered a home without permission. They say the men took clothing and Gatorade.
The two suspects were captured on a security camera.
Deputies used the photos and arrested Chris Young, 47, and Dustin Wistafke, 36, and they were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
According to deputies, Young was recently released on drug-related charges.
They say both Young and Wistafke have lengthy felony criminal histories including burglary, theft, and methamphetamine offenses.
Young was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wistafke was charged with second-degree burglary.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.