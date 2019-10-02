Two arrested on drug charged during suspected fentanyl bust

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people in Paducah, Kentucky were arrested during a suspected drug trade on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Police received information that an area of Forrest Hills off Lone Oak Road was being used to sell fentanyl. Police saw a man meet a woman in a parking lot on Elmdale Road.
During the investigation, they found Alexis Winkler, 27, of Paducah, Ky., with suspected fentanyl in her vehicle and Oyran Jones, 29, of Paducah, Ky. with cash in hand.
A search revealed a bag of fentanyl on Jones’ person.
Jones was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Winkler was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).
Both were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
