St. Louis Cardinals fans warned to look out for ticket scammers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - As the St. Louis Cardinals head to the playoffs, the Better Business Bureau is warning fans of potential playoff ticket scams.
According to the BBB, people need to watch out for fake ticket sellers seeking to cash in on the Cardinals' success.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Games 3 and 4 of the series on Sunday, Oct. 6, and Monday, Oct. 7.
Tickets for the division series will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark app, the Cardinals said.
The BBB says fans are most likely to be scammed when they buy tickets from individuals outisde the arena, on the street, or through online auctions, classified ads or bulletin boards.
“Sports fans can get burned by purchasing counterfeit tickets or paying in advance for tickets that never arrive,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO.
The Better Business Bureau has a few tips to make sure you get authentic seats for the big game.
- Be cautious if you buy from a street vendor. The seller may be long gone when you get to the gate and find out you have a fake ticket.
- Look for the BBB’s Accredited Business seal on any online ticket broker’s website. Click on the seal to make sure it’s real. Also, make sure the website has a secure payment processing system. This is usually noted by “http://” at the start of the site’s address or URL.
- If you’re buying tickets through an auction site, pick a seller with a history of satisfied customers. Make sure their previous sales are recent as well.
- Be cautious of sellers attempting to lure you to other sites for a “private” transaction.
- Pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the purchase later. When buying through an online classified ad site, try not to pay the seller by wire transfer.
- Report scams here.
