Planned Parenthood opens new ‘mega-clinic’ on Illinois-Missouri border

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) - Planned Parenthood announced the opening of a new “mega-facility” close to states where abortion access is restricted.
The new clinic was built in secret in Illinois, near the Missouri border.
Missouri has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country.
CBS first visited the new clinic in August. The sensitive project was being built in secret, under the code name “Alaska.”
Doctor Colleen McNicholas showed CBS around.
“We know that our colleagues at other Planned Parenthoods and independent abortion clinics across the country have had difficulty opening new clinics," McNicholas said. "You know, things as simple as getting the phone company to put phone and data lines, things like the cabinet makers not showing up to deliver once they knew that facility was going to be an abortion facility.”
The 18,000 square-foot building cost nearly $7 million to build. Planned Parenthood estimates the new office can handle up to 11,000 patients a year.
The clinic is only miles from the Missouri border. It’s positioned to accommodate patients from nearby states with strict abortion laws.
In the last two years, the number of women crossing the Illinois border for abortions has more than doubled.
Mary Kate Knorr is executive director of Illinois Right to Life.
Knorr said she’s disgusted Illinois has become, what she calls, “the abortion capitol of the Midwest.”
“It’s a travesty that this is happening in our state,” she said. “It’s a travesty that women come here to get an abortion.”
McNicholas said Planned Parenthood is committed to giving their patients the access they need. She explained why they chose that location.
“The truth is that our patients want easier access,” she said. “And for some, the thirteen-mile drive from our St. Louis clinic to this Illinois clinic is an opportunity for them to get that care with less judgement, less restriction and with far fewer hoops to jump through.”
CBS News learned the sole Planned Parenthood left in Missouri is planning to double its clinic escorts starting on Wednesday, October 2.
This is in case, or in preparation for, anticipated backlash in response to the new Illinois clinic.
Copyright 2019 CBS. All rights reserved.