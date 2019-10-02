Organizations can apply to be part of the ‘solar generation’ with Ameren, Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri is bringing solar energy to more neighborhoods across the Show Me State.
Officials with the company said they encourage schools and other organizations to host solar panels.
This is part of the Neighborhood Solar program. It was made possible by a 2018 law passed by the Missouri General Assembly.
Ameren crews will install solar generation facilities in parking lots, on roofs and in available open spaces.
Organizations interested in being part of the program can apply here. They said residential customers are not eligible.
Officials with Ameren said they expect the first sites for the program to be chosen as soon as December. Construction is predicted to begin in early 2020.
Around seven sites are planned to be part of the initial construction process.
Ameren officials said the company plans to spend at least $14 million on the program.
Ameren will be responsible for constructing and maintaining the facilities.
They said everyone in the area will benefit from more renewable energy coming from the grid.
Learn more about the plan and program here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.