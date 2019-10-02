Online mass comm. master’s degree students at Murray St. to graduate in 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first students in an entirely online master’s degree program are set to graduate in May 2020.
The 30 credit program prepares students for careers in pubic relations, journalism, corporate communications and broadcasting.
“I am extremely proud that our first cohort will be graduating in May 2020," said Dr. Bella Ezumah, graduate program director of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications. "These students worked very hard, combining their full-time jobs with a rigorous program. I also commend my colleagues: the outstanding faculty at the JMC department. We look forward to expanding the program to cater to people both in our immediate service area and beyond.”
For more information about graduate programs at Murray State, visit murraystate.edu/graduate.
