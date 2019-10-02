New plans for indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two pools in Cape Girardeau are now on the top of the list in the most recent aquatic center advisory board meeting.
The committee chairman says having two pools would benefit the community even more.
“We are trying to do as much as we can with as little amount of money with as little money as we can to satisfied the needs of diverse user groups,” said Jeff Glenn, chairman.
He said the school board and the city worked together to come up with $10 million.
“The city’s PRS2 vote, it was parks and recreation and storm water vote, during that vote Cape citizens approved six million dollars towards an aquatic center. Earlier this year the school district placed a bond issue on the ballot where voters approved four million dollars to the construction of an aquatic center at Jefferson [Elementary],” Glenn said.
He said renovating the Cape Municipal Center pool will save money rather than constructing a new pool which plays in favor of the $10 million they have on hand.
“Renovating the current pool really provides what we need for our competitive swimming community, but it doesn’t provide all of the things we can do with the leisure pool at the Jefferson elementary site for our community. So, we are trying to bring value to multiple different user groups within our community,” Glenn said. “So, the two-pool approach as we worked through the process started to float to the top as perhaps the best solution.”
Glenn said once the consultant comes back with the final estimates the committee will send the report to city council and the school board.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.