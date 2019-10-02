Nearly 1,000 students attend Southeast Missouri State University Ag Education Field Day

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of students came out to the Southeast Missouri State University’s David Bartin Agricultural Resource Center to witness, learn and be a part of Agriculture Education Field Day.
Around 700 FFA high school students from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, plus 250 SEMO University FFA students, took part in various exercises and educational stations. That included water quality, soil health, drones in agriculture and livestock evaluation that were exercised by various organizations including the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The new edition for this year was grain bin and hazmat safety by the Region E Homeland Security Response Team, including firefighters from Gordonville, Sikeston, Jackson and Cape Girardeau.
The Field Day is specifically designed to encourage young people to pursue careers in agriculture and show students a blending of agriculture business skills and science to solve real-world problems.
Woodland High School senior Sara Bowman said there were a lot of agriculture-based areas that she learned about and felt it was important that students are educated about what’s out there.
“We learned about the different types of soils, what the different layers look like and how to tell the difference,” Bowman stated. “We learned about all the different types of equipment that firefighters use to help different farmers for different situations.”
Centralia High School Junior Rebecca Lewis was one of the students that participated in being stuck in a mock grain bin where firefighters taught and showed students how they rescue individuals. Lewis said she understands how this could be a scary scenario.
"There's a lot of pressure," Lewis said. "There's a lot more pressure than you could ever imagine just on my legs and how much was on there. It was really scary, and I couldn't even imagine if it was all over your chest. It would be scary."
As Lewis sank in the grains, another student was buried up to her chest by grain just 10 feet away.
Southeast Agriculture student Madelyn Rogaczweski said it was calming when firefighters were there talking you through the situation.
She also wanted to emphasize that education like this is important because there are a lot of farmers in the Heartland, and people associated with farming and the use of the equipment.
“I think it’s very beneficial just because, well firefighters are talking to you, but also, if any of your family members are in this situation, because most of these people here are farmers. So, if anyone gets stuck in this, they know what to do,” Rogaczweski said.
“We’re all from Missouri and Illinois and there’s a lot of grain bins everywhere,” Lewis added. “So, it’s really important to know that if you do get caught, you know who to call and how to get out and how to even prevent on getting caught up in something like this.”
The University of Missouri Fire Rescue Training institute also provided the grain bin prop for the exercise while Nu-Way provided scaffolding for an observation deck.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.