Nearly 80 pounds of crystal meth seized in drug ring bust

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people have been arrested after a drug ring was investigated in Georgia and western Kentucky.
During the investigation, detectives learned those involved in the Atlanta drug ring were delivering large amounts of crystal methamphetamine to the Commonweath.
Multiple agencies conducted surveillance Sunday afternoon, September 29 in McCracken County. Detectives successfully intercepted more than two pounds of meth and arrested one person.
The investigation continued into Monday, Sept. 30 and information was relayed to authorities in Georgia.
During a search of the suspected stash houses, federal law enforcement seized 77 pounds of crystal meth.
The drugs have a street value of up to $3.5 million, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three people were arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
