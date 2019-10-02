MISSING: 11-year-old St. Louis girl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl is missing in the St. Louis area.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Mia Conaway was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 in the 5400 block of Alabama Ave.
Mia was described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 130 pounds.
She was possibly wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with GSA logo on the front and dark pants with burgundy boots. She also had an aqua backpack with clothing inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Juvenile Division at 314-444-5327 or your local law enforcement.
