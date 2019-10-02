Man arrested in connection to stolen ATV in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man was arrested in connection to an ATV theft out of Scott County, Mo.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Geoffrey Shaffar, of Sikeston, was on Thursday, Sept. 26. He was charged with two counts of stolen property.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
Shaffar allegedly stole two vehicles, one of which was from the Bell City School District. Deputies say the ATVs were recovered and returned to their owners.
