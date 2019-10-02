First Alert: Last of the humidity hits the Heartland

(KFVS) - We’ll wake up to a clear and calm morning.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see temperatures ranging from the 60s to 70s.
Good news! Today is the last hot and humid day of the week.
We could see record-breaking temperatures during the afternoon again.
There will be mostly sunny skies across the Heartland today.
A cold front will start moving into the Heartland Thursday morning.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower in our northern counties, but things look mostly dry.
This front will bring increased cloud cover during tomorrow afternoon and the start of cooler temps.
Heading into the weekend, the 70s will arrive!
We will also be tracking the chances of rain on Sunday and Monday of this upcoming week.
