Families encouraged to submit stories of veterans to be showcased at Illinois Capitol

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - As Veterans Day approaches, Illinois residents are asked to submit a photo and tribute to a loved one who has served in the United States Armed Forces.
The items will be displayed on the Veterans Day “Wall of Honor” in the Illinois State Capitol on November 4-15.
Families are asked to submit photos and written stories, a max of 250 words, along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
You can email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 3. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 309 G. Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706.
You can call 217-782-7330 for more information.
For those who submit a tribute and would like to visit the Capitol to see their loved ones story on display, you can check out this video before you travel to Springfield.
