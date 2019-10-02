Drive-through recycling storage building under construction in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on a new storage and drive-through facility is underway.
It’s estimated to cost roughly $36,000.
Perry County applied for the grant in late 2018, and was selected to receive money in February 2019. Disbursement of district grant funds started in May.
Funding for the project was provided, mostly, through a grant awarded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. It awarded $30,000 with the county making up the remainder.
Sheila Jett, solid waste manager, said the drive-through will serve as an additional convenience to the public, and a cost-saving revenue generator for the center.
“This will allow us to house recyclable materials under roof until those items can sell, which means we can hold on to them until market prices increase, and the materials we sell will not have been outdoors in weather getting damaged,” she said. “The drive-through portion is a bonus that will help us cut down on labor costs. We are also benefitting, because the majority of the cost of construction of this building is being paid for by grant money.”
Jett said the drive-through facility would be a lot like the unmanned bin currently available at the recycling center for Saturday morning drop-off. Vehicles will drive under the roof, where one exterior wall of the building has openings labeled with a type of recyclable, such as aluminum or No. 2 plastic.
Customers will drop their recycling into the proper opening, while individual bins located inside the building will be located under the openings to catch whatever is dropped in. She said more than one vehicle will be able to use the drive-through at a time.
“People will need to have their items sorted before they come,” Jett said. “Customers will exit their vehicle, and drop their recyclables in the proper bin. We require that patrons don’t bring us trash, as this is a self-service facility, and all non-recyclables will need to be taken back by the customer for proper disposal at their cost.”
Jett said the facility would be under video surveillance.
Currently, there is no plan to increase the hours of operation at the recycling center, but Jett said it is something the center will consider in the future.
“We will need to perform a lot of public education that will take place before additional unmanned hours are added,” she said. “People have to read all signage, and use the bins properly or it will cause the labor costs to increase and be too large of an expense to make it sustainable. If we have to work to decontaminate bins or sort through trash, we are not achieving the goal.”
Construction is expected to be finished in about two weeks, with the facility being open by the end of October.
