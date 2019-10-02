Date set for 2020 Vietnam Wall Run in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, motorcyclists can take part in the Vietnam Wall Run held in Perryville, Missouri.
The date has been set for September 19, 2020 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
This is at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Event organizers said this is the second annual ride at the wall.
It will begin in Springfield and St. Louis and both groups will end in Perryville, Missouri.
Organizers said the event is held during the weekend of National POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor those still unaccounted.
It also honors Vietnam Veterans and reunites them with brothers they served with but no longer contact.
Anyone who wants to join the ride is welcome, according to organizers.
You can register here in advance or register the day of the ride at 6:30 a.m.
