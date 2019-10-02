Christian Network helps erase medical debt for Heartland households

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Medical debt is a trillion-dollar industry and a growing problem in the United States, so a Christian TV network in the Heartland is easing the burden for local families.
The Tri-State Christian Television network, based in Marion Illinois, is partnering with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to eliminate more than $2.5 million of past-due medical bills in the region.
A surprise letter New York-based 501(C)(3) not-for-profit has been sent to approximately 1,800 homes in the Heartland to announce their past-due medical bills have been paid off.
“This is an opportunity for them to be able to say 'OK I had this illness. These debt collectors have been hounding me but thanks to TCT and RIP Medical Debt that is erased and I can breathe a little easier now and that is one less thing I have to worry about,” said Shane Chaney is the chief financial officer for TCT Ministries.
Chaney says callers on TCT’s pray line often mention their struggles with medical issues and the high costs that come with an illness.
Now with the help of RIP, the Christian TV Network can relieve some of that burden.
“The amount of debt that these people had relieved varied anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars.," Chaney said. "All the credit goes out to our founders Garth and Tina Coonce. They’re giving people and I 100 percent believe this is something they’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”
RIPS selects the debtors anonymously, but TCT was able to keep their donation local by selecting to benefit 34 counties in Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
“We don’t know who these folks are and unless they contact us we’ll never know who they are and that is fine with us," Chaney said. "But it would be great to find out how this helped somebody and meet somebody personally that was affected by this.”
TCT plans to continue working with RIP Medical Debt in the future and is looking to benefit communities in Michigan next.
The charity’s efforts over the last five years will soon break $1 billion in medical debt forgiveness and for more information visit the RIP Medical Debt website.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.