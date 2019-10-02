Celebrate Missouri Day at Missouri’s First State Capitol Historic Site in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks invites the public to celebrate nearly 200 years of Missouri artistic innovation.
Missouri Day is Wednesday, October 16 and there will be a special celebration at St. Charles, the site of Missouri’s First State Capitol.
The celebration will be at the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The emphasis will be on Missouri’s unique and longstanding love of the arts. During this family-friendly event, visitors will be able to engage with modern artists and learn about the history of the arts in Missouri. There will be crafts, music, dance, games, storytelling and more. School groups are welcome.
The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. To make reservations and for more information about the event, please call the historic site at 636-940-3322.
Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
