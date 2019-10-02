Cape Girardeau, Mo. man arrested on Fentanyl, cocaine charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on cocaine and fentanyl charges in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
According to police, a K-9 unit was dispatched to the 700 block of Woodbine Place for a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and THC vape cartridges.
Jimmy Reed, Jr., 37, of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
