Cape Girardeau, Mo. man arrested on Fentanyl, cocaine charges

By Kyle Hinton | October 1, 2019 at 7:01 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 7:01 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on cocaine and fentanyl charges in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

According to police, a K-9 unit was dispatched to the 700 block of Woodbine Place for a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and THC vape cartridges.

(Source - Cape Girardeau Police)
Jimmy Reed, Jr., 37, of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

