Burn bans, advisories in the Heartland
Dry conditions have led to several burn bans. (Source: Pexels)
By Jasmine Adams | October 2, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 11:48 AM

(KFVS) - Several areas of the Heartland are dealing with dry weather.

The following officials have issued burn bans or advisories for Heartland counties:

Missouri

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District issued a burn advisory.

Illinois

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said a burn ban was issued due to continued dry weather conditions.

The Horseshoe Lake Fire Department has issued a burn ban due to dry conditions and low humidity.

Anna Fire and Rescue Department officials said until it rains, all of Union County is under a burn ban.

Kentucky

A burn ban is in effect for all of Marshall County, Kentucky until further notice.

Media outlets are reporting burn bans in Calloway, Ballard, Fulton, Carlisle, Hickman and Hopkins Counties in Kentucky.

