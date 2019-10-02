Blues to host Capitals for 2019-20 Opening Night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, the summer-long wait for Opening Night will end.
The Blues will take on the Washington Capitals at the Enterprise Center. The game starts at 7 p.m.
The pregame rally will start with live music from DJ MAHF outside the Enterprise Center on 14th Street. Fans are encouraged to welcome players to the arena on the Blue Carpet starting around 3:45 p.m.
Tickets for the rally outdoors are not required.
You can click here for information on game tickets.
In addition, fans without tickets can watch the game with an outdoor viewing party on 14th Street.
Doors open at the Enterprise Center at 5 p.m. Fans should be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for the Stanley Cup championship banner ceremony.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early because of several road construction projects, including the closure of both 14th Street exits from Highway 65/40 and one southbound lane on 16th Street.
Blues super fan Laila Anderson received a special gift recently from the players, whom she affectionately calls her boys.
Wednesday’s game will pit the last two Stanley Cup champions head-to-head for the fifth time in NHL history.
The Blues swept the season series with the Capitals in 2018-19, going 2-0 and outscoring Washington 9-3.
