Beware...everyone won’t feel relief from the heat on Thursday.

Tonight will be another warm night across the Heartland. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s for most of the area. A cold front will be pushing through the Heartland on Thursday, but beware, depending on your location it will still be a hot day for many of us. The farther north you are, the more relief you will feel, but our southern areas could break record highs again on Thursday. Everyone will feel the cooler air by time you wake up on Friday morning. We are tracking rain chances by Saturday evening into Sunday.