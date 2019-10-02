Another Day of Potential Record Breaking Heat!

Today is the last very hot and humid day of the week with potential record-breaking temperatures during the afternoon again. There will be mostly sunny skies across the Heartland today.
A cold front will start moving south into the Heartland Thursday morning. There is a small chance of an isolated shower in our northern counties, but we mainly look to stay dry. This front will bring increased cloud cover during tomorrow afternoon and the start of cooler temps, especially in our northern counties.
Heading into the weekend, the 70s will arrive! We will also be tracking the chances of rain on Sunday and Monday of this upcoming week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.