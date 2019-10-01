Woman thrown from vehicle during crash in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash in McCracken County, Kentucky left a passenger with injuries on Monday, Sept. 30.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at 10:10 p.m. in the 9100 block of Blandville Road.
They said the driver Jake Finley, 31 of Paducah, Ky., was traveling east on the road in his 1991 Chevrolet pick-up truck.
His passenger was 58-year-old Jamie Blackwell also of Paducah.
Deputies said for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the road and struck an embankment.
The vehicle then came back onto the road and left on the other side. It finally came to rest in a ditch.
Blackwell was thrown from the vehicle during impact.
She was taken to an area emergency room with moderate injuries.
Finley was not injured.
