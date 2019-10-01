What you need to know Oct. 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 1.
Today will be another summer-like day.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 90s.
Some Heartland areas could break heat records by the afternoon.
The heat will be with us Wednesday as well, but there is good news.
A cold front will push through Thursday and temperatures will drop into the 70s for an extended time.
The weather team watching another over the weekend for more rain and storms in the Heartland.
- The Murphysboro Education Association is set to go on strike Oct. 3.
- U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will implement a new policy eliminating smoking on the grounds of health care facilities.
- The Honor Flight Network will be taking veterans to see their memorial in Washington D.C. before it’s too late.
- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has received a FEMA grant to help with staffing.
A 9-year-old boy took longer than expected to finish his 5K race, because he was accidentally winning a separate 10K race.
Police are looking for a woman who was caught on video, appearing to key a Tesla Model 3.
