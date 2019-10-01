What you need to know Oct. 1

What you need to know Oct. 1
Another day with record-breaking heat. (Source: Pexels)
By Jasmine Adams | October 1, 2019 at 4:23 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 4:23 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 1.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be another summer-like day.

Lisa Michaels says we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 90s.

Some Heartland areas could break heat records by the afternoon.

The heat will be with us Wednesday as well, but there is good news.

A cold front will push through Thursday and temperatures will drop into the 70s for an extended time.

The weather team watching another over the weekend for more rain and storms in the Heartland.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A 9-year-old boy took longer than expected to finish his 5K race, because he was accidentally winning a separate 10K race.

Police are looking for a woman who was caught on video, appearing to key a Tesla Model 3.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.