Record heat continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Welcome to October. As of this writing both Paducah and Cape Girardeau have tied the all time record high for the month of October, and I expect them to be broken today. Temperatures this evening will be very warm with readings slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.