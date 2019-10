Highs will break records today and tomorrow, and then Fall-like temperatures will finally arrive by the end of the work week. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 60s. Highs on Wednesday will top back out in the mid 90s with feels like numbers in the upper 90s. A cold front will push in on Thursday, but southern areas won’t feel relief until Thursday night. Friday will be the pick day with highs only in the mid 70s.