Perry County schools begins new free Super Snack program

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County School District has begun a new Super Snack program offering students nutritional foods after school.
The program will provide a free after-school snack to students enrolled in organized activities and programs.
"We do have a need for children," Food Service Director Debra Baer said. "They're hungry when they eat lunch around 11:30 until 3 when they get out of school and then they don't eat supper until 5 or 6. So it's a wonderful thing for us to be able to give them that nutritional snack."
The district is eligible for this program due to having more than 50 percent of the students that qualify for the free-or-reduced meal program.
"Today we thought we would probably have 150," Baer added. "We are serving up 355 meals we put together that we're going to be able to give to students after school."
The Super Snacks program allows any student from any grade that participate in an after school program, however, those who do not can still get the nutritional snacks to eat after parents call to make arrangements.
Perry County School Assistant Superintendent Jeanie White said the Super Snack program is designed to fight childhood hunger in at-risk areas.
The snacks that meet federal meal requirements that are offered include grains, fruit, vegetables, milk and more.
