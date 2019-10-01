Paducah native graduates U.S. Air Force basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (KFVS) - U.S. Air Force Airman Hanah L. Estes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Estes is the daughter of Jason and April Estes of Kevil, Kentucky. She is the sister of Kayla Martin of Paducah, Kentucky.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of McCracken County High School, Paducah.
