Paducah, Ky. man accused of spitting on EMS worker, nurse knowing he had an infectious disease

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County man was arrested after spitting on an ambulance worker and nurse, knowing he had tested positive for infectious diseases.
Mercy ambulance picked up Joseph Spencer, 51, for an unknown medical issue around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.
Police say they were called after Spencer groped a female EMS and spat on her. In the emergency room, Spencer spat on a nurse and threatened to kill a hospital security officer.
Police said Spencer was aware he has tested positive for two serious diseases transmittable through bodily fluids, including saliva.
Spencer was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with two counts of third-degree assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue), third-degree terroristic threat and third-degree sexual abuse.
