Mt. Vernon, Ill. man lying on picnic table with gun, arrested on drug and firearm charges

Mt. Vernon, Ill. man lying on picnic table with gun, arrested on drug and firearm charges
Charles Patterson (Source: - Mt. Vernon Police)
By Kyle Hinton | October 1, 2019 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 2:47 PM

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Illinois man was arrested on drug and firearm charges after being found on a picnic table on Oct. 1.

According to Police, at around 1:49 a.m., an officer found a man sleeping on a picnic table at First Presbyterian Church on Broadway Street. The man was identified as Charles Patterson, 31, of Mt. Vernon, Ill.

The officer found Patterson with a handgun next to him. Patterson is a previously convicted felon. A plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine was also found.

Patterson was arrested charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.