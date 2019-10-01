Mt. Vernon, Ill. man lying on picnic table with gun, arrested on drug and firearm charges

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Illinois man was arrested on drug and firearm charges after being found on a picnic table on Oct. 1.
According to Police, at around 1:49 a.m., an officer found a man sleeping on a picnic table at First Presbyterian Church on Broadway Street. The man was identified as Charles Patterson, 31, of Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The officer found Patterson with a handgun next to him. Patterson is a previously convicted felon. A plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine was also found.
Patterson was arrested charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
