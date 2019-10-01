Marion VA employee speaks out about smoke-free facility Oct. 1

Policy Consistent with VA’s Mission to Promote Healthy Environment for All

Marion VA employee speaks out about smoke-free facility Oct. 1
By Brittany Jacob | September 30, 2019 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 9:50 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will implement a new policy eliminating smoking on the grounds of health care facilities by patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors, vendors and employees by October 1, 2019.

VA offers a number of resources to help veterans quit smoking:

Tobacco cessation counseling and medications are provided at VA medical centers.

  • Quit VET: VA’s tobacco quitline, in English and Spanish. Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
  • SmokefreeVET: VA’s quit tobacco text messaging program. Text VET to 47848 or visit smokefree.gov/VET to sign up for SmokefreeVET in English. For Spanish, text VETesp to 47848 or click here.
  • Stay Quit Coach: VA’s interactive quit tobacco app.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.