Man arrested on firearm charges after welfare check in McCracken County, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on firearm charges after a welfare check on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a welfare check in the 8000 block of Blandville Road. The deputy talked with the homeowner and discovered two handguns and ammunition belonging to another resident.
The deputy learned the man was a convicted felon. The deputy followed up the investigation and arrested James Brown, 53, who admitted he was a convicted felon and owned the handguns.
Brown was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.