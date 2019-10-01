Man arrested during robbery in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Ill. man was arrested on burglary charges after breaking into a home on Sunday, Sept. 29.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to call about a robbery in progress on the 200 block of N. Main Street in Woodlawn, Ill.
Deputies found, Christien Akers, 23, of Mt. Vernon, Ill. in the home. Deputies also saw a maroon chevy take off from the scene. It was found a short time later with juvenile suspects in the vehicle.
Akers was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with attempted robbery. The juveniles were released pending formal charges.
