Ky. man arrested in connection to 40-year-old rape case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a 40-year-old rape case.
Henry L. Gore, 71, of Paducah, was charged with third-degree rape, along with one other charge.
He was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in connection to a Kentucky State Police investigation into a rape that happened more than 40 years ago.
According to KSP, the victim was a 15-year-old juvenile at the time and gave birth to a child. At the time of the incident, they say Gore was 30 years old.
After receiving the complaint in late 2018, detectives collected DNA samples from Gore, the victim and the victim’s child; which led to Gore’s arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
