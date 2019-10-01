Jackson Mo., celebrates 75 years of Jackson Marching Band Festival

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A tradition spanning 75 years is being celebrated in Jackson, Missouri.
The annual Jackson Marching Band Festival begins Tuesday evening on Oct. 1
The event includes a parade through town that starts at 4 p.m.
Then it’s showtime. The festival will begin at 6 p.m. in the Jackson High School Stadium.
The tradition goes back to 1945 when Jackson Band director LeRoy Mason wanted to establish a noncompetitive marching event for Southeast Missouri area bands.
Over the years, the festival has grown to include schools from all over the southeast Missouri area.
