High Heat Impacts The Heartland Again

Another day of summer-like heat will be the main story. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Some areas in the Heartland could potentially break records today for the afternoon high temps.
We will have the heat again heading into Wednesday, but there is good news. A cold front will push through Thursday that will allow temperatures to drop into the 70s for an extended time.
We will be watching another frontal boundary over the weekend which could bring more rain/storms back into the Heartland.
-Lisa
