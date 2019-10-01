‘Gone Girl’ films in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not often that Hollywood comes to the Heartland, so when David Fincher came to Cape Girardeau to make a movie, it was a big deal.
Together we watched behind the scenes, hoping for a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry and Rosamund Pike.
The fictional bar featured in the movie opened as a real bar in town.
Eventually, Gone Girl would go on to become a hit with audiences and critics.
Our own Kathy Sweeney got a first-hand look at what it takes to make a major motion picture.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.