Coming: New Communication Tower to Makanda, residents voice their concern about its safety

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Central Railroad Company, a subsidiary of Canadian National Railway, announced in the local paper the construction of a 185-foot tower on Makanda Road and Heern street.
Lara Ashby and Beth are both a part of the Historic Downtown Makanda. Beth is a resident and Ashby is a local business owner.
“There’s got to be another place that they can locate it," Ashby said.
The small town of Makanda is home of the Total Solar Eclipse in 2017 and 2024, deeming itself as the “Eclipse Crossroads”.
“Can you imagine a giant 185-foot tower that would obstruct the beauty...It just would be an eyesore,” Ashby questioned.
Ashby along with hundreds of people in the community are petitioning to consider placing the tower down the tracks out of sight of the local commercial area.
Their concerns are the location for the “permanent structure” and the safety because of Makanda’s floodplain. In addition, the aesthetics and obstructed view for the next big event in 2024. “We don’t understand how they can be wanting to build this tower in the middle of a flood plain, in a floodway,” Ashby said.
Joe McFarland, a resident of Makanda, said the valley was packed for the 2017 eclipse, “It was the biggest economic boom the local businesses had ever experienced,” he said. Ashby also believes it will impact tourism dollars.
A CN spokesperson Alexandre Boule said they are “dedicated” to implementing a Positive Train Control (PTC). “This tower is an important component of fulfilling the mandate as set out by Congress. Indeed, the tower must be in place and operational by the end of 2020 to fulfill the federal mandate,” Boule said.
Makanda residents feel it’s not safe to have it placed in that location. “It’s not safe,” Ashby said.
However, CN said they through a thorough regulated review process including studies required by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission...[to] consider the safety.
“We want to support train safety, we recognize the importance, especially on this route...We feel the railroad could choose another site anywhere up and down this track...And that’s what we’re hoping,” Beth said.
Ashby said she simply hopes to have conversations with CN before they start construction. “We hope that they can change their mind on where they are going to place this tower and maybe if they could have a meeting with us as the village and concerned citizens, and business owners, and residents,” she said.
In response to the local concerns, CN said the Makanda tower is going through a rigorous review process and CN is reviewing its plans to re-engineering a 20-30 foot reduction in height to help alleviate local concerns.
