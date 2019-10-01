City of Carbondale to host job fair

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will be hosting an employment fair on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The event will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair is open to the public.
Participants will have an opportunity to speak with employers form various fields in the community.
Those wanting to attend are encouraged to dress professionally, provide copies of a resume and to bring a state ID.
Contact Alicia Jackson, Carbondale’s Diversity and Compliance Officer, at 618-457-3228 for more information.
Carbondale Main Street, Man-Tra-Con, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce are also sponsoring the event.
