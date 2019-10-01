Cape Girardeau Fire Department receives grant to hire more firefighters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has received a FEMA grant to help with staffing.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, a grant is a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
This grant allows for three additional firefighters to be hired and cover much of the salary and benefits over the next three years.
The additional firefighters were much needed for the area.
