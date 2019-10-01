Argument leads to man being cut with box cutter in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly cutting another man with a box cutter on Sept. 30.
According to Police, a man travel to Noble Park and engaged in an argument over money with Tiffany Bass, 25, of Paducah, Ky. and Nathan Tynes, 21, Clinton, Ky.
The altercation escalated to physical when the two attacked the victim and Bass cut him on the back with a box cutter.
The victim left and went to a local business to get help. Police found Tynes and Bass at a local school where children were being picked up.
They were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Bass was charged with second-degree assault and Tynes was charged with complicity to second-degree assault.
