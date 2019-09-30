$7,000 worth of methamphetamine seized, man arrested after investigation turns into chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky (KFVS) - Officials with the Graves County Sheriff’s office were conducting a drug trafficking investigation on Sunday evening, Sept. 20.
Deputies said they were working with the Mayfield Police Department and the DEA on an active methamphetamine trafficking investigation. It involved a drug suspect that reportedly has been selling large quantities of methamphetamine in and around the Graves County area.
The suspect, Jerrod Dale, 32 of Mayfield, Ky., has an extensive felony criminal history for drug trafficking in the area, according to officials.
In this incident, Dale has been charged with drug trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing of evading police, assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and speeding 26 mph over the limit.
Around 8:15 p.m. detectives pulled into the parking lot of a business on East Broadway.
They attempted to arrest Dale for the sale of crystal methamphetamine.
Officials said two McCracken detectives left their vehicle as Dale moved toward his vehicle, a white Dodge Ram full-size pickup. At this time, other marked and unmarked police vehicles also pulled into the parking lot.
Dale was able to get into his vehicle and drove away, striking one of the McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives knocking him to the ground causing scuffing and bruising.
Officials said Dale made a left turn onto East Broadway at high speeds.
Once he reached the Dick Castleman pass, Dale made a right turn. Officials said Sheriff Jon Hayden attempted to stop the vehicle by striking it with his own.
The vehicle was briefly stopped when another police vehicle struck Dale’s.
Officials said seconds later Dale backed away and drove southbound and onto KY Hwy 97.
As officials pursued Dale, they saw items being thrown from his vehicle.
They chased him onto Scott Road, to Ky Hwy 339, and back onto Ky Hwy 303 heading north.
Officials said they struck Dale’s vehicle several times with their own again in an attempt to stop it.
They also deployed spike strips several times during the pursuit.
Two sheriffs’ vehicles were disabled during the pursuit.
Officials said they chased Dale onto several back roads in the area but ended up back in the city of Mayfield.
A spike strip is what stopped Dale at the intersection of 15 Street and Broadway.
At this time, officials said he ran from his vehicle but was caught in a yard near St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Officials arrested him there.
Sheriff’s deputies, and Kentucky State Police Troopers went back and traced the pursuit route searching for items that had been thrown by Dale.
Near Burls Wrecker Service, detectives and troopers found about three ounces of crystal methamphetamine in a ditch.
Officials said they searched Dale’s home on State Route 303 just after midnight on Monday. There officials found about eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a semi-automatic pistol and other items.
Dale has an extensive criminal history with felony convictions for drug trafficking in 2008. For this, he received a five year prison sentence. He has another drug trafficking conviction from 2011 for which he received a 10 year prison sentence.
In 2012 Dale received a 10 year prison sentence for the same crime.
In 2007 he was charged with tampering with evidence as well as fleeing or evading police. He also faced fleeing or evading police charges in 2008.
Dale faced criminal trespassing charges as well as a fleeing or evading police charge in 2016.
He had two assault convictions as well as charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking in marijuana in 2005.
Officials said this drug investigation is continuing. The street value of what was seized is estimated at $7,000.
The suspect was lodged at the Graves County Jail.
