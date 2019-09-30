Woman facing charges after child left alone in car in Johnston City, Ill.

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after a two-year-old child was left alone in a car on Sunday, September 29.
Devyn Imhoff, 33, was charged with obstructing justice, child endangerment and child abandonment.
According to police, the child was left alone in the car for about 40 minutes outside of Dollar General.
Police arrived and got the child out of the car and cooled off. The child was taken to an area hospital and later released.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the child and another child that was not in the car at the time.
