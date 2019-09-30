What you need to know Sept. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Sept. 30.
This is last day of September!
Lisa Michaels says summer will be in the air with hot and humid conditions.
Temperatures will reach the low and close to mid 90s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
A dry and hot period will be with us for the first half of this week as we enter October. We could heave record breaking heat during this time.
A strong front will move through bringing us a small chance of rain and cooler temps on Thursday and especially Friday through the weekend in the 70s!
We will watch another front push in by the end of this upcoming weekend which is when we could see heavier rain and storms possible.
- Everyday Hero Cheryl Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri gets to work in the kitchen whipping up thousands of sweets.
- Two county jail inmates have been served indictment warrants and one person has been arrested in separate cases in Murray, Kentucky.
- The St. Louis Cardinals won the Central Division title on Sunday, September 29.
- More than 100 people came out to the Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 51 3rd Annual Fishing Rodeo.
Disney Cruise Line will return to New Orleans with trips to the Bahamas and Caribbean.
While on his way home, an Indiana state trooper responded within 30 seconds to help save a 5-year-old boy.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.