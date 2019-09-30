Volunteers welcome everyone for returning Honor Flight on Tuesday

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - We are losing our World War II veterans at a rate of 640 every day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Tomorrow the Honor Flight Network will be taking these heroes to see their memorial in Washington D.C. before it’s too late.
There are 87 veterans on tomorrows flight and on Monday nurses and board members talked about why they are a part of the honor flight.
“To see a group of WWII and Vietnam vets get to experience something they have never seen before and the impact that it had on them in this stage of life is pretty impressive," said Rob Hunter, a nurse on the Honor Flight.
A Veteran who served in the National Guard, Leonard Russell, said he had an excellent experience when he went on the Honor Flight.
"One of the volunteers helped me find and rubbed I have a rub of my brother who was killed in Vietnam,” said Russell.
Hunter said it’s a day he will never forget.
“The emotion of these guys getting on a bus and seeing the memorial and the grateful attitude that they had," he said.
The volunteers who put together the welcome home said it’s all done out of love.
"They get to come home and see all of the community support that they have and when they were coming back from war they may not have had that and so just being about to support our veterans is just the most amazing feeling in the world,” said Amanda Throgmorton, committee member.
The Veteran’s will return from their trip Tuesday night at 8:10 p.m., but the festivities will start at 5 p.m.
For more information go to the Honor Flight’s website.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.