Record heat continues

Record heat will be the big story from now until at least Wednesday. All time October high temperatures will likely be broken too. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s through Wednesday with dry skies. Thursday will be our transition day as a cold front moves through the Heartland, don’t expect much if any rain with this front. Friday we will all feel much nicer, and much more Fall-like. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday. The best rain chances of the week will happen over the weekend. Rain chances will be the highest on Sunday.