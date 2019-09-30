Perry County school alumni gifts paver garden to school

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A new stone paver garden will be added to the Perry County School District thanks to a generous donation from an alumni.
The Kevin Thieret family and Earthworks Stone donated roughly $40,000 toward installing Pirate Plaza Paver Garden in front of the Perry County High School.
Kevin Thieret, founder of Earthworks Stone, graduated from Perryville High School in 1969. He said he wanted to do this for the school, the alumni and for anyone who passes through the school.
“We really wanted to be involved in it and be a part of it,” Thieret said. “It’s something that we can look back years from now and still be able to enjoy this with all the alumni and everything. People come here to visit and I think it’s going to be a great thing.”
Perryville High School Alumni Association President Eric Buchheit said he is excited for what it means for the school district and the alumni.
“It is phenomenal,” Buchheit said. “It is going to support the alumni association for many, many years to come. I’m excited for the rejuvenation it brings to the area and to our alumnus.”
This project will replace existing lighting, iron fencing and landscaping that were installed back in 1994.
1985 Perryville High School graduate and Perryville Senior High School Principal Jeff Steffens said he is excited for the support from Thieret and everyone involved in providing what he said will be a beautiful addition.
"It's going to benefit us and beautify our campus," Steffens added. "You see all the paver gardens. I walked past Busch Stadium earlier this weekend and you see all the history that's laying on the ground there; we can now see that here with the history of our school."
The new project will incorporate the historic flagpole and the lawn area between the Old Senior High building and the Perryville High School. This design will detail new lighting, donor benches, donor bricks and more.
“Pirate Plaza has always been centered around District 32′s historic flagpole,” Buchheit said. “It was donated in 1939 by the community’s WWI veterans.”
Paver stones and benches will available for anyone wanting to etch their name in history as well. For more information on this, you can visit the Perryville High School Alumni Association website here.
"It's a great opportunity for community members, alumni and businesses to literally be stepping stones to the future," Buchheit added.
Kueker Nursery and Garden Center will help with the installation of the paver garden.
Work is expected to begin in early October and to be finished by the end of the month.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.