Patti Ranzini named SoutheastHEALTH Foundation president

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Board Chairman Angie Umfleet and SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the promotion of Patti Ranzini, CFRE, from Foundation executive director to Foundation president.
Ranzini joined the Foundation as executive director in 2015, coming to Southeast with a strong background of working with both large and small non-profit organizations to help these groups achieve significant institutional advancement.
Since Ranzini joined, officials say the Foundation raised more than $7.4 million in gifts, pledges and investments, all of which benefit patient care and services along with providing scholarship funds for students entering the healthcare profession.
Umfleet said that under Ranzini’s tenure, great strides have been made in serving the community, its residents and patients by “fulfilling our mission to build healthier lives and community well-being. We also have increasing donor involvement with almost 2100 donors in 2017. This would not have been possible without Patti’s visionary leadership.”
Ranzini said it is the mission of the Foundation to support initiatives that positively impact many aspects of healthcare. These include patient care funds to help those most in need, employee assistance and education programs and SoutheastHEALTH capital and special projects such as new Cardiac Pavilion and College of Nursing and Health Sciences renovation.
“It’s my privilege to lead the Foundation into the future,” she added. “I envision strong and continued collaboration with the many individuals, businesses and non-profit entities that make this community great.”
